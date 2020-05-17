Central Texas Food Bank hosts drive-through food distribution Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families facing a shortage of food due to issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic can receive donations at another Central Texas Food Bank distribution Sunday morning.

The latest event hosted by the food bank takes place at Austin Community College’s Highland campus.

Demand is expected to remain high for the drive-through food distribution, which takes place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Volunteers ask that people should only attend if they are facing true food insecurity.

The Central Texas Food Bank has reported a surge in demand as more and more people are affected by complications related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of first time clients attending the regular distributions rose 86% from March to April.

To volunteer or donate to the food bank, click here.

The next food distribution will take place on Thursday, May 21 at Del Valle High School from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.