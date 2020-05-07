Central Texas Food Bank handing out food boxes at Del Valle HS Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off the highest attended distribution day it has ever had just five days ago, the Central Texas Food Bank is holding another one Thursday for families in need.

Saturday’s event at Nelson Field served more than 2,300 families, and the food bank will set up shop again at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

We have a list of all remaining Central Texas Food Bank distribution days for May.

Families get about 28 pounds of food, and boxes typically include things like rice, peanut butter, canned chicken and fruit.

Just $1 can help provide a family with four meals. You can donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.