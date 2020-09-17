Central Texas Food Bank distribution event Thursday at Nelson Field

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 8-11 a.m. Thursday at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Dr., in northeast Austin.

The food bank will hand out an assortment of food items to people and families experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food boxes range between 44-76 pounds depending on supplies, food bank officials say.

The food bank also needs volunteers to help at the events and sort items for the boxes in its warehouse. Anyone interested in volunteering should go to the food bank’s website and fill out the online form.

You can also donate to the food bank through our website by using our online form.