Central Texas Food Bank distribution at Toney Burger Center on Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food to families at the Toney Burger Center. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution Thursday, this one at the Toney Burger Center in Sunset Valley, the tiny incorporated community in south Austin.

Like previous distributions at LBJ Early College High School and Del Valle High School, families can get a box of food and other necessities from 9 a.m. to noon. The address for the Burger Center is 3200 Jones Road.

The food bank is able to help families through the generosity of the community and donations. You can donate to the food bank through our website. Just $1 can help provide four meals to families.