Central Texas Food Bank announces October distribution events, still looking for volunteers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold four food distributions events in the Austin area throughout October, and they’re still looking for volunteers to help out in a variety of ways.

The first event of the month is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive in Austin.

The other events are as follows:

Oct. 8, 8-11 a.m., Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, Austin

Oct. 24, 8-11 a.m., Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle

Oct. 31, 8-11 a.m., Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Road, Kyle

The food bank is looking for volunteers to help with the events and also work in their warehouse sorting the food to give out. Those interested can go to the food bank’s website and click on the “volunteer” tab to sign up.

At the event, food bank staff and volunteers will hand out free boxes of food to those who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on available supplies, the boxes range in size from 44 to 76 pounds, and those who attend are encouraged to make the appropriate space in their trunk or hatch before arriving.

For those who can’t make any of the special distributions, go to the food bank’s website and click on the “find food now” tab for pantry locations.

The food bank is always looking for donations, and those can be made through the KXAN website.