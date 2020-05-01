Central Texas Food Bank adds more drive-through emergency locations

Central Texas Food Bank is having a distribution event Thursday at the Burger Center in Sunset Valley. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank is adding six new drive-through emergency food distributions in May.

Here is the list of events:

Saturday, May 2

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78752

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Del Valle High School

5201 Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617

1– 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78752

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

ACC Highland

6101 Highland Campus Dr, Austin, TX 78752

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Del Valle High School

5201 Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617

1–4 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Toney Burger Stadium

3200 Jones Rd, Austin, TX 78745 ( Please enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound Hwy 290 frontage road between Brodie Lane and West Gate )

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

People attending will be given a box of shelf-sustaining items with items like peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken and canned fruit. You can also expect to leave with a box of frozen food or a bag of produce depending on what is available.

Quantities are limited and the food bank asks that one person from each household shows up. The events will not be allowing walk-ups and require trunk space to be cleared before arriving.

The Food Bank is also asking for volunteers to help pass out the food. More information on volunteering is on the Central Texas Food Bank website.

You can donate to the Central Texas Food Bank on our website.