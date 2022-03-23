Fixing Foundations

In the south Austin neighborhood Lennar at Bradshaw Crossing, dozens of homeowners have had to repair their foundations, more are trying and others are suing the developer who they say is not honoring their warranties. The developer stands by its work and said it will help with repairs. Along with little state oversight, a KXAN investigation uncovers much of the data that would tell you about problem soil underneath your home is not required to be submitted to the city before it approves permits to start construction on a new development.
Part 1: ‘Negligent’ Construction
Lennar built hundreds of homes in Bradshaw Crossing in the last decade. KXAN found 49 different homes in the neighborhood had city permits filed for foundation repair.
Part 2: ‘Money at Stake’
KXAN takes a look at the shuttered Texas Residential Construction Commission — a short-lived agency that tried to resolve disputes between builders and homeowners.
Part 3: ‘Somebody Messed Up’
A Buda neighborhood is struggling with constant water underneath homes. Engineers found the neighborhood sitting on top of a perched aquifer cracking home foundations.