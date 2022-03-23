Fixing Foundations

In the south Austin neighborhood Lennar at Bradshaw Crossing, dozens of homeowners have had to repair their foundations, more are trying and others are suing the developer who they say is not honoring their warranties. The developer stands by its work and said it will help with repairs. Along with little state oversight, a KXAN investigation uncovers much of the data that would tell you about problem soil underneath your home is not required to be submitted to the city before it approves permits to start construction on a new development.