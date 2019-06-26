First Democratic Debate

First Democratic primary debate

The debate begins at 8 p.m. CT. NBC News has compiled profiles of each of the candidates online.

Follow the live discussion below to learn what candidates’ stances mean for Texas.

Meet the team

John Thomas, KXAN State of Texas producer

Tulsi Kamath, KXAN Digital Content Producer

Cliff Walker, Democratic Party political director

Tyler Norris, Republican political consultant

Carlos Sanchez, Texas Monthly politics editor

Joshua Blank, Texas Politics Project manager of polling and research

Note: Panelists’ views are their own and do not represent that of KXAN as a whole. The goal is to generate discussion and provide analysis