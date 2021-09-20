Lockhart church sheds light on food insecurity, need for efforts to feed its community

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Packed with care, in a warehouse, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food goes to where it can change lives and circumstances.



“I just think about one gentleman who came through, he was a single dad…his wife had passed away,” Lead Pastor for Abundant Church in Lockhart, Brandon Hollar said. “He had five small kids, [and] he told us when he came through the line, ‘I literally do not have one bit of food in my house.'”

It’s moments like this, that give Hollar and his wife Jennifer memories that drive their purpose.

Hollar said he’s met thousands who don’t know where their next meal will come from.



“It has been monumental, Hollar said. “People sit there, for hours, waiting to get their food…the tears that are shed in gratitude are great in number.”



His church usually hosts food drives four times a year. Hollar wishes they had the means to host more.



“Every time we do one of these food give-a-ways, there are thousands of people that come,” Hollar said. “But there are also thousands of people that don’t come, that are hungry.”



Abundant Church partners with the Central Texas food bank.

Director of Agency Services Elizabeth Peña said Caldwell County has higher hunger rates than most places in our area.



“In fact, one in six individuals faces food insecurity, and in children that number actually jumps to one in four,” Peña said.



According to Peña, Central Texas Food Bank counts on people who donate money – and time.



“You can volunteer, or you can donate online,” Peña said. “Every dollar can translate into four meals. Hunger Action Month is just a time to pause and reflect on that.”



Hollar truly feels there’s strength in numbers, though there’s still so much work to do.



“We realize the need is greater than us, but there are people that we can reach,” Hollar said. “If we can just make a difference there, that’s our hope.”



Central Texas Food Bank said it has 250 partners in the area.



Abundant Church is planning another food drive for October.

You can find more information about volunteering and donating on Central Texas Food Bank’s website.

