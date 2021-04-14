Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Nexstar stations to raise awareness for Feeding America
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Video
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Video
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 14,627 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Friday
DATA: Texas reports 300 COVID-19 deaths Friday, for first time since March 4
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
‘I think I almost cried.’ Above-average rent increases pricing renters out of Austin
Video
These foods are extra hard to find right now because of shortages, supply chain issues
Hurricane Ida expected to be catastrophic category 4 storm
Video
City of Austin cancels festival, charity run days before events begin
Video
2 Austin police officers indicted on murder charge in 2019 shooting death of doctor
Gallery
Don't Miss
May be homebuyers’ time to jump into Austin market, data suggests
Video
Cricket-pocalpyse 2021: Will this year’s cricket invasion be as bad as 2019?
Video
How to watch: Westlake football opens season at Temple on KXAN.com
Clear the Shelters! Here’s what to know about Central Texas’ 2021 pet adoption event
Video
Texas Poison Control says calls about ivermectin livestock dewormer on the rise, medication not
Video