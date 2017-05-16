AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are almost 2,000 names etched onto the Texas Peace Officers Memorial located at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. For families of fallen officers, this is a place of solace and remembrance.

“There are all kinds of stories behind every name,” says Charlie Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. “There is some kind of individual story of honor and sacrifice.”

Every spring, hundreds gather at the site to remember the officers who gave their lives while protecting others.