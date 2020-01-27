You can tell your sweetheart Happy Valentine’s Day … on an Alamo Drafthouse big screen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year, Alamo Drafthouse is giving love-struck customers the opportunity to skip swapping cliché greeting cards by offering up pre-show “Love Note” ads — and all for a good cause.

Beginning Monday and through Friday, Feb. 7, customers who purchase advance tickets for screenings on Feb. 14 will have the option to purchase a 60-character-long message, which will air before the start of the movie.

Love Notes will cost $5 and proceeds will benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Australia, Alamo Drafthouse says. “These love notes aren’t just for couples – last year one guy even sent a love note to himself,” says Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. “I’m happy we’re able to harness the power of love to help two very good causes.”

Could marriage proposals via the big screen also be coming to a theater near you?

The company also says its Alamo Gives initiative will also contribute $5,000 to each cause.

This isn’t the first time Alamo has given back to the community alongside its ticket sales. Last July it allowed customers to donate to RAICES, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas.