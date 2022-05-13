AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three of the country’s biggest music festivals just became more accessible to music lovers.

Hulu announced Thursday it will stream the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza in both 2022 and 2023. All three events are put on by C3 Presents.

The streaming platform said after its success with streaming Lollapalooza last year, it wanted to continue its partnership with Live Nation.

Select performances will be live-streamed to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost, Hulu explained. The live-stream schedule will be announced in the weeks prior to each event.

Behind-the-scenes footage will also be released, Hulu said.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Hulu President Joe Earley. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

On Tuesday, Austin City Limits Music Festival released its lineup, which includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

Three-day passes went on sale the same day for the festival, with weekend one three-day tickets selling out two days ago.