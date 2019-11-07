‘ … y’all good?’: How GSD&M won the internet for the Popeye’s chicken sandwich

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In just two words, Austin-based GSD&M created a pop-culture phenomenon.

With a mere 15 characters, the advertising agency struck a collective nerve and set off a nationwide frenzy about the new Popeye’s chicken sandwich — earning its client more than $110 million in earned media coverage and more than 14 billion impressions across all media platforms.

“… y’all good?” read the Aug. 19 tweet, a response to a Chick-fil-A post hyping its own chicken sandwich.

