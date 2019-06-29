Would you eat Hidden Valley Ranch Pop-Tarts?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted (a joke?) hinting that they’d sign off on the creation and distribution of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts.

Hey @PopTartsUS – let's have some fun and give the the people what they want 😉 https://t.co/ULZrNEvUnG — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) June 26, 2019

The tweet was in response to a joke by Twitter user Kyle Heroff, who tweeted a picture of ranch dressing-flavored Pop-Tarts with the caption “People say you can put ranch on anything….” and name-checking both Hidden Valley Ranch and Pop-Tarts.

There’s been no confirmation whether the tweet was indeed a joke, but the question remains — would you eat them?