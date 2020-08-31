‘With grace and class:’ Robert Hadlock marks 30 years at KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the past 30 years, KXAN News viewers have seen Robert Hadlock anchoring the evening news in Austin. Robert made his debut on KXAN News at 6 p.m. on August 29, 1990. He is currently the longest-serving news anchor in Austin television.

Robert’s work has taken him beyond the news desk. He reported from outside Waco in 1993 at the tragic end of the Branch Davidian standoff. He reported from New York City in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

In 1998, he traveled to Cuba to cover the historic visit of Pope John Paul II. His reports on the people of Cuba earned KXAN the prestigious “Texas Headliners Award” for Best Hard News coverage.

In 2015, Robert was inducted into the Lone Star Emmy Silver Circle to honor his 25 years in Texas broadcasting.

As Robert marks his 30th year in Austin news, several of the people who shared the anchor desk with him over the years reached out with messages of congratulations.

“I don’t think most people realize how long 30 years in one place in the TV news business really is, but you have done it with grace and class,” said former KXAN co-anchor Shannon Wolfson. “You’re a wonderful friend, and an even better father and husband.”

“I just wanted to say congratulations on a career milestone,” said Stacie Schaible. She anchored with Robert in the late 1990s. “I am thrilled that you have made a wonderful career in Austin, Texas. You have grown along with that city,” Schaible added.

“You are, behind the scenes, known as the uber professional journalist, who comes to work thinking first and foremost about the people of central Texas,” said Sally Holiday, who co-anchored with Robert in the early to mid-1990s. “You are kind, humble, compassionate, and calm in a crazy newsroom.”

“He’s always been like a brother to me,” said Leslie Rhode. She anchored with Robert over two different time periods, first in the early 2000s and again in the early 2010s. “He’s a great friend to this community. He’s invested his life here, and it really shows, I think, in his work.”

“I admire your journalism, your ethics, and your deep roots with family and faith,” said Michelle Valles, who co-anchored with Robert in the mid-2000s. “And maybe one day you will really share with all of us those anti-aging secrets. What is it? How do you never age,” Valles joked as she congratulated her former co-anchor.

