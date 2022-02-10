Willie Nelson’s next album drops on his 89th birthday

Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson is going to celebrate his 89th birthday by releasing another album.

“A Beautiful Time,” his 17th album for Legacy Recordings, hits stores and digital formats April 29, Willie’s birthday, but his first single off it is available Thursday. “I Love You Till the Day I Die” was recorded alongside Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, and “exemplifies the album’s focus on finely-crafted pop-country songwriting.”

His album will be on vinyl, CD and various digital streaming services. A special orange vinyl edition of the single will also be available at Barnes and Noble. It features five songs with longtime collaborator and friend Buddy Cannon and covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song,” and The Beatles classic song “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Nelson released two albums in 2021, and one of them is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. “That’s Life,” his tribute to Frank Sinatra, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s jazz charts and was nominated for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award.

Nelson is scheduled to play April 23 at Chris Stapleton’s Concert for Kentucky in Lexington, and then he’ll play in two Austin shows April 29-30 with George Strait at the Moody Center’s grand opening.