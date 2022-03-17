SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion is back.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation the past two years, the celebration of music, food and country lifestyle held on Willie’s “Luck, Texas,” property is on again with a full lineup Thursday.

The event is celebrating its 10th year with more than 40 musical acts scheduled to perform and “culinary experiences from chefs around the country.” It’s presented by Southwest Airlines.

Here’s the full lineup of performers:

49 Winchester

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Bendigo Fletcher

Black Lips

BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere

Charley Crockett

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Danielle Ponder

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Delta Spirit

Ida Mae

Japanese Breakfast

Jim Keller

Jonathan Terrell

Leslie Mendelson

Lily Meola

Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey

Lucero

Neal Francis

Night Moves

Particle Kid

Ryan Quiet

Seratones

S.G. Goodman

Steve Gunn

Sunflower Bean

SUSTO

Tami Neilson

Trè Burt

Weyes Blood

Willie Nelson and Family

Willie’s family suffered a tremendous loss with the death of his sister, Bobbie, on March 10. Bobbie was a member of Willie’s band, playing the piano and singing, and traveled with her brother for more than 50 years.

During an interview on The Today Show in 2020, Willie said Bobbie was “10 times a better musician than I am.”

Nelson recently canceled some of his shows due to COVID-19 concerns, but he’s still slated to play at the Moody Center’s official grand opening show with George Strait and the Randy Rogers Band in April, and of course at the Luck Reunion.

Luck Presents has a full weekend of shows booked at the venue following Luck Reunion. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is scheduled for Friday and Shakey Graves will play Saturday.