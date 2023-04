AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson just hit a new high. But not like that.

The iconic Texas singer who was born April 29, 1933, is celebrating his 90th birthday.

To honor the “Red Headed Stranger,” KXAN has compiled 90 photos for 90 years.



Actor and singer Willie Nelson and actress Morgan Fairchild arrive for the world premiere of their movie Red Headed Stranger in Austin, Thursday, Feb. 19, 1987. (AP Photo/Dan Morrison)

Willie Nelson is photographed, June 27, 1986 in Miami on the set of ?Miami Vice?. (AP Photo/Willens)

Country singer Willie Nelson is seen in 1986. (AP Photo

Willie Nelson performs during opening set at the FarmAid benefit concert September 22, 1985 at Champaign, Illinois. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Country-western singer and performer Willie Nelson enjoys a round of golf with Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson, right in Springfield, Illinois, Thursday, August 16, 1984. Nelson, wearing a t-shirt reading, ?Let the Russians play with themselves,? is in Springfield to play at the Illinois State Fair. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Country singer Willie Nelson performs as the closing act at the US Festival in Devore, Ca., Saturday night, June 5, 1983. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)

Country singer Willie Nelson poses with his wife, Connie, after receiving an award at the 1982 18th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Knott’s Berry Farmy in Buena Park, Ca., Monday, May 9, 1983. Nelson won best single record of the year and album of the year for “Always on My Mind.” (AP Photo)

FILE – In this March 16, 1983, file photo, first lady Nancy Reagan, left, gets a laugh with Ray Charles, center, and Willie Nelson, right, and other entertainers at a salute to country music at Constitution Hall in Washington. The former first lady has died at 94, The Associated Press confirmed Sunday, March 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)

Country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson reacts after sinking a 12-foot birdie putt at Indian Wells Country Club during the first round of the Bob Hope Desert Classic near Palm Springs, Calif., Jan. 19, 1983. Nelson relieves Bob Hope in the tournament because Hope?s eyes still bother him after having eye surgery. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Country singer Willie Nelson second from left, crosses the finish line at the first annual Willie Nelson distance classic on Sunday, June 15, 1980 at the Pedernales Country Clute owns near Lake Travis in Austin, Texas. Nelson finished the hilly, 6.2 mile course one hour, 7 minutes and 45 seconds. More than 1,000 runners competed. (AP Photo/Daemmrich)

Country music singer Willie Nelson and his children Amy, left, and Paula talk with first lady Rosalynn Carter at the White House after Nelson performed for members of the NASCAR in Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 1978. (AP Photo)

Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the entertainer of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association awards show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., Oct. 9, 1979. (AP Photo)

Singer Willie Nelson with Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Oct. 8, 1979 during the country music association awards show. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter greets Willie Nelson, left, after watching the star country and western music singer perform in a concert at the Merriweather Post Pavillion at Columbia, Md., on July 21, 1978. Nelson performed along with country western singer Many Lou Morris for the President Jimmy Carter and Mrs. Rosalynn Carter who joined thousands of young people for the show. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Country music singers Waylon Jennings, right, and Willie Nelson are shown at a party in New York City celebrating the recording of their new album, Feb. 5, 1978. (AP Photo)

Country and Western singer Willie Nelson is appearing, Jan. 16, 1978 at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York. (AP Photo/RF)

US musician Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid Music Festival at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park on September 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

A close up of Willie Nelson’s guitar “Trigger” during his performance at Farm Aid 2021 at the Xfinity Theatre on September 25, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JULY 31: Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Honoree Willie Nelson speaks onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 12: Willie Nelson and George Strait perform during “Willie: Life And Songs Of An American Outlaw” at Bridgestone Arena on January 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Singer John Legend and musician Willie Nelson attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – MAY 11: Willie Nelson (C) receives an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree during the 2013 Berklee College Of Music Commencement Ceremony at Berklee College of Music on May 11, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 10: Musician Willie Nelson attends the screening of “When Angels Sing” during the 2013 Music, Film + Interactive Festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Willie Nelson, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw perform during the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SIERRA BLANCA, TX – NOVEMBER 26: In this booking photo provided by the Hudspeth Country Sheriff’s Department, musician Willie Nelson is seen in a booking photo November 26, 2010 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Nelson was arrested for possession of marijuana and released on $2,500 bond. (Photo by Hudspeth Country Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI- OCTOBER 02: Steven Tyler (L) and Willie Nelson on stage at Farm Aid 25: Growing Hope for America at Miller Park on October 2, 2010 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 26: Comedian Chris Rock (L) hugs singer Willie Nelson at the 12th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center on October 26, 2009 in Washington, DC. The honoree this year is Bill Cosby. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

WAILEA, HI – JUNE 19: Maverick Award recipient Willie Nelson talks with the media during the 10th Annual Maui Film Festival at the Celestial Cinema on June 19, 2009 in Wailea, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 25: Actor William Shatner (L) presents musician Willie Nelson (C) with a birthday cake at the 19th Annual “Hollywood Charity Horse Show” at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center on April 25, 2009 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Willie Nelson performs during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CA – APRIL 14: Producer Sam Lovullo, musicians Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd accept the Entertainers Award onstage during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards held at Barker Hangar on April 14, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. The 5th Annual TV Land Awards show will premiere on TV Land network on Sunday, April 22, 2007. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Singer Willie Nelson and Bette Midler pose together at Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project’s Annual Hulaween gala benefit at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel October, 31, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 03: Singers Willie Nelson and Jessica Simpson perform onstage at the MTV Networks Upfront at the Paramount Theater May 3, 2005 In New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 21: Musician Willie Nelson performs in concert at the Wiltern Theatre on February 21, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

400797 01: Singer Willie Nelson (C) hoists the first case of the new handcrafted Old Whiskey River Kentucky Straight Bourbon as Jeff Homel (L) and Max Shapira look on at Heaven Hill Distillery in this undated photo taken in Bardstown, KY. Nelson helped perfect the small batch bourbon with master distillers Parker and Craig Beam. Old Whiskey River benefits independent family farmers and are official sponsors of “Willie Nelson, Live On Tour.” (Photo courtesy of Old Whiskey Bourbon via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards at the New York Sheraton Hotel and Towers. June 14, 2001 Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Willie Nelson accepts award from Dave Matthews at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City. June 14, 2001. Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

US country legend Willie Nelson receives the applause from the audience after performing at the Roskilde Festival 30 June 2000, 30 kilometres west of Copenhagen. Some 70.000 mainly young people from all over Europe attend the festival, which ends 02 July. (Photo by Kaspar Wenstrup / SCANPIX DENMARK / AFP) (Photo by KASPAR WENSTRUP/SCANPIX DENMARK/AFP via Getty Images)

2/23/00 Los Angeles, CA. Willie Nelson at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.

UNDATED FILE PHOTO: Singer Willie Nelson. (Photo by Diane Freed)

WASHINGTON, : Country Western singer Willie Nelson (C) sings the final song with other performers of the Farm Aid concert 12 September, 1999 at the Nissan Pavilion in Prince William, VA. Farm Aid which was attended by a sold out crowd of over 30,000 was founded by Nelson, and fellow musicians Niel Young and John Mellencamp. AFP PHOTO/Manny CENETA (Photo credit should read MANNY CENETA/AFP via Getty Images)

N 342792 001 12/06/98 Washington Dc Singer And Songwriter Willie Nelson Arrives In The East Room At The White House As Part Of The “1998 Kennedy Center Honors” Festivities. Actor, Comedian Bill Cosby Looks On. (Photo By Pool/Getty Images)

Country-Western singer Willie Nelson announces in Washington on February 5, 1992 his upcoming concert tour in the United States. – He also told reporters about Farm Aid, which will raise funds to aid American farmers. (Photo by Luke FRAZZA / AFP) (Photo by LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

L-R: American musicians Minnie Pearl, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson smile together at an unidentified event, 1980s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson arrives on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO ROBYN BECK (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – MAY 11: Berklee College of Music President Roger Brown (L) Lawrence Simpson and Kris Kristofferson (R) confer an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree on WIllie Nelson (C) take part in the 2013 Berklee College Of Music Commencement Ceremony at Berklee College of Music on May 11, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 10: Musician Willie Nelson attends the screening of “When Angels Sing” during the 2013 Music, Film + Interactive Festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 19: Willie Nelson promotes ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings from the Road’ at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue on November 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 13: Willie Nelson performs at the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 13, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 29: Actress Jessica Simpson and actor Willie Nelson talk to the media during a pre-screening for the Dukes of Hazzard at MCAS Miramar July 29, 2005 in San Diego, California.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – JULY 11: Singer Willie Nelson announces plans for an event marking the 20th anniversary of Farm Aid during a news conference July 11, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Nelson founded Farm Aid in 1985 as a day-long music festival in Champaign, Illinois, with proceeds to benefit struggling family farmers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 03: Singers Willie Nelson and Jessica Simpson perform onstage at the MTV Networks Upfront at the Paramount Theater May 3, 2005 In New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

BOSTON, United States: Singer Willie Nelson performs 29 July, 2004, during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts. Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry will close the four-day convention by accepting the nomination for president, setting the stage for a three-month election showdown with US President George W. Bush in the 02 November election. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: The Rev. Jesse Jackson (L) and singer Willie Nelson attend the funeral of legendary singer and musician Ray Charles at his funeral at the First AME Church in Los Angeles 18 June 2004. Charles, who was known as “the Genius of Soul,” died last week of liver disease at age 73. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Reed SAXON (Photo credit should read REED SAXON/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – JANUARY 3: Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich (L) receives the support of musician Willie Nelson (R) at a fundraiser January 3, 2004 in Austin, Texas. The fundraiser was designed to elevate the name of Kucinich, who has received little recognition among voters outside his home state. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

BURGTTSTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Willie Nelson, co-founder of Farm Aid, smiles as he receives a gift following a media conference before the start of the 17th Farm Aid concert to aid small family farms September 21, 2002 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Archie Carpenter/Getty images)

Willie Nelson at rehearsal for the “2002 Academy of Country Music Awards” at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. on Monday, May 20, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Willie Nelson during an instore appearance to promote his new album “The Great Divide” and new book “The Facts of Life and Other Dirty Jokes” at the Union Square Barnes & Nobles in New York City. 1/15/02 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect



SPICEWOOD, TEXAS – APRIL 13: Willie Nelson discusses his new album ‘Ride Me Back Home’ during a taping for SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse Channel at Luck Ranch on April 13, 2019 in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

HOLLYWOOD , CA – JULY 28: Actor/singer Willie Nelson arrives at the Premiere Of “The Dukes of Hazzard” at the Grauman?s Chinese Theatre on July 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – JULY 28: Singer/actor Willie Nelson performs at the afterparty for the premiere of Warner Bros. Picture’s “The Dukes of Hazzard” at the Chinese Theater on July 28, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD , CA – JULY 28: Actor/singer Willie Nelson (L) and Producer Bill Gerber arrive at the Premiere Of “The Dukes of Hazzard” at the Grauman?s Chinese Theatre on July 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

BOSTON, United States: Singer Willie Nelson performs 29 July, 2004, during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts. Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry will close the four-day convention by accepting the nomination for president, setting the stage for a three-month election showdown with US President George W. Bush in the 02 November election. AFP PHOTO/HECTOR MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 18: Master of Ceremonies Joe Adams (R) with singer Willie Nelson during funeral services at the Ray Charles Funeral service held at the First AME Church Los Angeles on June 18, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Genaro Molina-Pool/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – MAY 26: Musician Willie Nelson accepts his award for The Gene Weed Special Achievement Award on stage at the “39th Annual Country Music Awards” at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on May 26, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – MAY 4: Musician Willie Nelson attends rehearsal for the Outlaws & Angels Benefit Concert at the Wiltern Theater on May 4, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Country western recording artists Willie Nelson and Toby Keith pose for photos at a press conference to announce pre-game activities for Super Bowl XXXVIII at the Reliant Center in Houston, Texas, January 30, 2004. Knowes will sing the National Anthem. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – JANUARY 3: Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich (L) sings “I Saw the Light” with musician Willie Nelson at a fundraiser January 3, 2004 in Austin, Texas. The fundraiser was designed to elevate the name of Kucinich, who has received little recognition among voters outside his home state. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

400912 04: Musician Willie Nelson signs autographs during a bookstore appearance for his new book “The Facts Of Life And Other Dirty Jokes” at Borders Books & Music February 9, 2002 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)

400912 01: Musician Willie Nelson performs during a bookstore appearance for his new book “The Facts Of Life And Other Dirty Jokes,” and CD “The Great Divide” at Borders Books & Music February 9, 2002 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)

399689 02: Singer Willie Nelson performs January 15, 2002 in support of his new book at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog and Judy Collins at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards at the New York Sheraton Hotel and Towers. June 14, 2001 Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Willie Nelson performs Paul Williams’ ‘Rainbow Connection’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City. June 14, 2001. Photo by Gabe Palacio/Getty Images

Country singer Willie Nelson (L) and his wife Annie arrive at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards 23 February, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO LUCY NICHOLSON (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Country Western singing icon Willie Nelson (R) gives fellow musician Niel Young an applause after reading a poem for the farmers during the Farm Aid concert, at the Nissan Pavilion in Prince William, VA, 12 September, 1999. Farm Aid, which was founded by Nelson, Young and fellow musician John Mellencamp, was formed to raise public awareness about the plight of the American family farmer and to provide assistance to those families whose livelihood is dependent upon agriculture. AFP PHOTO/Manny CENETA (Photo by Manny CENETA / AFP) (Photo by MANNY CENETA/AFP via Getty Images)

UNDATED FILE PHOTO: Singer Willie Nelson. (photo by Newsmakers)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Musicians Micah Nelson, Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson attend the 11th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson arrives at the 46th Annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Willie Nelson’s guitar is seen on stage during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Willie Nelson introduces Jamey Johnson and his band during the Farm Aid 2013 concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Musician Willie Nelson talks with farmers and reporters during a press conference prior to the start of the Farm Aid 2013 concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Country music artist Willie Nelson visits with farmers Cara Fraver and her husband Luke Deikis of Quincy Farm in Easton, N.Y., on his tour bus on Thursday, June 13, 2013, in Colonie, N.Y. Nelson is taking his annual Farm Aid benefit concert to upstate New York with an all-day festival of music and locally grown food in September. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Singer Willie Nelson responds to a question during a special daytime workshop for high school students from military communities in the greater Washington area, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, hosted by first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Willie Nelson applauds as First lady Michelle Obama leaves the stage following her speech at a special daytime workshop for high school students from military communities in the greater Washington area, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Willie Nelson talks to the media at the Harvest the Hope concert in Neligh, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. The concert in northeast Nebraska was organized to raise money for efforts opposing the Keystone petroleum pipeline. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

Willie Nelson performs during rehearsals for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards at The Staples Center, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014, in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Willie Nelson performs at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Foundation Legacy Concert at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Musician Willie Nelson is seen during luncheon at the Library of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, where he is being honored as the new recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Musician Willie Nelson watches a video presentation during his tour of musical items at the Library of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. Nelson is being honored as the new recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Willie Nelson waves to the crowd at the start of a show honoring Nelson with the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Kris Kristofferson gives a thumbs up after the show finale that included all his guests including Willie Nelson, left, Dierks Bentley, second from right and Jennifer Nettles, right, among many others at The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, March 16, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

In this Jan. 7, 2017 photo, Willie Nelson’s guitar, Trigger, sits on the stage before a concert in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Happy birthday Willie!