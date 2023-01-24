AUSTIN (KXAN) – Willie Nelson is starting off the year on a high. But not like that.

The 89-year-old artist is busy releasing new content for his fans almost a month into 2023.

Here’s what the “Red Headed Stranger” is up to:

Willie joins Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for commercial

In a newly released ad, Willie Nelson uses a BIC lighter to show it’s a commonly borrowed item, according to the brand. He goes to light a candle when he’s interrupted by a video call from Snoop Dogg. The rapper is looking for his lighter and Martha Stewart, who is looking for her candle. While Willie denies seeing their items, it becomes clear that he “borrowed” them.

New album

Willie Nelson will release his new studio album “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love” on March 3. For this album, Nelson and his band recorded 10 classic compositions penned by American songwriter Harlan Howard, said the album announcement.

Film series debuting at Sundance

“Willie Nelson & Family” is a five-part film documentary series premiering at Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City Jan 19-23. The series directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman is described as “an intimate and cinematic memoir of the Red Headed Stranger, traversing the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Willie’s personal life and professional career,” said the series description. The story includes Nelson, his family and friends talking about his seven-decade long career.

Grammys

Willie Nelson is currently nominated for four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Roots Gospel Album. The awards will air live on Sunday, Feb 5.