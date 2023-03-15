AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music legend Willie Nelson will head on the road again with the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The new tour is in celebration of Nelson’s 90th birthday year and considered one of his largest-ever Outlaw Tours to date. Some of the artists joining Willie Nelson & Family include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more.

The show will not make a stop in Austin or Nelson’s Luck Ranch but will make a stop in 16 cities this summer. Tour organizers say additional shows to be announced.

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater – June 23, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

– Trampled By Turtles

– Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

– Particle Kid

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – June 24, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

– Trampled By Turtles

– Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

– Particle Kid

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – June 25, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

– Trampled By Turtles

– Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

– Particle Kid

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP – June 29, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Margo Price

– Flatland Cavalry

– Particle Kid

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion – June 30, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Whiskey Myers

– Flatland Cavalry

– Brittney Spencer

– Particle Kid

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – July 2, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Whiskey Myers

– Brittney Spencer

– Particle Kid

– More To Be Announced

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – July 28, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

– Kurt Vile and The Violators

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – July 29, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

– Gov’t Mule

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater – July 30, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

– Gov’t Mule

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – August 2, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– The Avett Brothers

– Kathleen Edwards

– Flatland Cavalry

– Particle Kid

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium – August 4, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– The Avett Brothers

– Marcus King

– Flatland Cavalry

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann – August 5, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– The Avett Brothers

– Marcus King

– Kathleen Edwards

– Flatland Cavalry

– Particle Kid

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center August 6, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– The Avett Brothers

– Marcus King

– Kathleen Edwards

– Flatland Cavalry

– Particle Kid

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center – August 11, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– John Fogerty

– Kathleen Edwards

– Flatland Cavalry

– Particle Kid

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake – August 12, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– John Fogerty

– Flatland Cavalry

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center – August 13, 2023

– Willie Nelson & Family

– John Fogerty

– Gov’t Mule

– Kathleen Edwards

– Particle Kid

Ticket go on sale for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on OutlawMusicFestival.com.