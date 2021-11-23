Willie Nelson, Black Pumas among Austin artists nominated for 2022 Grammy Awards

Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of Austin’s most well-known artists may add new, golden hardware to their awards collections after receiving coveted Grammy nominations Tuesday.

Country legend Willie Nelson could take home a Grammy in the best traditional pop vocal album category after he got nominated for his Frank Sinatra tribute entitled “That’s Life.” He previously won a trophy in the same category three years ago for the “My Way” album, another collection of Sinatra songs. Nelson has won 10 Grammys during his career as well as received more than 50 nominations.

The nominees announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles also included two mentions for the Black Pumas. Their album “Capitol Cuts: Live from Studio A” received a nomination in the best rock album category, while the song “Know You Better” from that album is up for best rock performance.

The soulful band comprised of singer Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada received three Grammy nominations last year, including for album of the year. However, the band has yet to take home a trophy.

What an incredible honor to be nominated by the @RecordingAcad for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for our Capitol Cuts Album! pic.twitter.com/E8HjqoCP4J — Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) November 23, 2021

Jack Ingram, a country artist based in Austin, shared a nomination this year for best country album alongside Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall for “The Marfa Tapes.” He called the recognition an “honor” on Twitter.

Presenters also read out the names Sarah and Shauna Dodds as nominees for best recording package. The two sisters own Backstage Design Studio in Austin, and the Grammys are recognizing their work this time as art directors for Reckless Kelly’s albums “American Jackpot/American Girls.” The Dodds have previously won two Grammys in this same category in 2013 and 2015.

Kacey Musgraves, a Texas native, received two nominations Tuesday for the song “Camera Roll” in the best country song and best country solo performance categories.

Jazz musician Jon Batiste led all Grammy nominees this year with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each received eight, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations apiece.

The 64th Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31 next year. You can find the complete list of Grammy nominations here.