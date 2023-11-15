AUSTIN (KXAN) – A legendary Broadway musical will return to Austin next year, a national theatre group said Tuesday.

Broadway Across America said “Wicked” will play at the Bass Concert Hall from Mar. 13 to 31 as part of Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin series.

Single tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The times for the March performances are:

Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 2 p.m.

Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49 and are available at Texas Performing Arts and Broadway in Austin or by phone at 512-477-1444 or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.

For groups of 10 or more, you can call 877-275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

As the Associated Press reported in 2022, the musical, based on Gregory Maguire’s cult novel, tells the story of two young witches-to-be, one a green brooder who will be the Wicked Witch of the West and the other blond and bubbly, who will be Glinda the Good Witch.

“Wicked” celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway on Oct. 30 and is the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, according to the announcement.