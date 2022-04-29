AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday Willie Nelson! The Texas country music legend is celebrating his 89th birthday.

Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas, just north of Waco on April 29, 1933 but also celebrates on April 30. He told listeners on his SiriusXM radio show in 2018 why he has two birthdays. Nelson said he was born late on April 29. The county courthouse in Abbott didn’t record late-night births until the next morning.

To coincide with both birth dates, Nelson released his 17th album called “A Beautiful Time.” It features five songs with longtime collaborator and friend Buddy Cannon and covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song” and The Beatles classic song “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

It’s Nelson’s third album release in a year. Nelson released two albums in 2021, and one of them is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. “That’s Life,” his tribute to Frank Sinatra, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s jazz charts and was nominated for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award.

Nelson will celebrate with thousands in Austin. He’s joining fellow Texan George Strait for the grand-opening celebration of Moody Center. It will be just the second time Strait and Nelson have shared a stage in their careers.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie,’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” Strait said in a release at the time of the announcement.

Nelson will close out his birthday weekend by throwing his own party. He’ll host a birthday celebration May 1 at his ranch located just outside of Austin.