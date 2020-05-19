Why some theaters still are not open — and the 1 summer movie that could change that

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — The fate of your local movie theater is likely intertwined with that of an expected summer blockbuster from director Christopher Nolan.

That film — a time-bending action thriller called “Tenet” with a production budget in excess of $200 million — is currently scheduled for a July 17 release. It will be a bellwether for the summer movie season, according to Allan Reagan, CEO of Flix Brewhouse LLC, a Round Rock-based theater chain that also serves food and beer that it brews.

If the July 17 release date for “Tenet” holds, Flix would look to reopen its theaters in phases between three to six weeks prior, so around June 5-26, Reagan wrote in an email.

Back in April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced retailers, restaurants and movie theaters could re-open May 1 at 25% capacity — despite this, several chose to remain closed for the time being. This includes both local favorites Flix and Alamo Drafthouse.

We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend.



Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly. — #AlamoAtHome (@alamodrafthouse) April 27, 2020

During the closure, Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse has continued some of its signature offerings online, like its popular “Terror Tuesday” screenings — in addition to the creation of the Alamo on Demand app. The service, a digital rental/purchase store, is a curated collection of specialty films that can’t be seen in theaters right now.

Portions of this article appeared in the Austin Business Journal.