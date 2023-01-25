HOLLYWOOD (KXAN) — Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year, which calls for a big celebration. That’s why his party will be a two-day concert in Hollywood.

The lineup for the event is stacked with dozens of performers, like Snoop Dogg, Neil Young and more. But it wouldn’t be a Texan’s event without Texas music.

The Texans who will be infiltrating Hollywood for the weekend to help Willie celebrate include Charley Crockett, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Edie Brickell, Lyle Lovett and Nelson’s sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Additional artists will be announced later, according to the event website, so it’s possible more Texas performers will join the bill.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.