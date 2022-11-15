AUSTIN (KXAN) — The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday and some Texans are leading the pack.

Beyoncé led all nominees with nine nods for her album “Renaissance.” Kendrick Lamar followed with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile snagged seven each.

Here are the Texas artists vying for gold next year.

and the nominees are…

Beyoncé : The Houston native is up for Record of the Year for “Break My Soul,” Song of the Year for “Break My Soul,” Album of the Year for “Renaissance,” Best Dance/Electric Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance,” Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive”

: The Houston native is up for Record of the Year for “Break My Soul,” Song of the Year for “Break My Soul,” Album of the Year for “Renaissance,” Best Dance/Electric Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance,” Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive” Lizzo : The Houston native is up for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Album of the Year for “Special,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time,” Best Pop Vocal Album for “Special”

: The Houston native is up for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Album of the Year for “Special,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time,” Best Pop Vocal Album for “Special” Gayle : The Plano born singer was nominated for Song of the Year for “Abcdefu”

: The Plano born singer was nominated for Song of the Year for “Abcdefu” Spoon : The Austin band is up Best Rock Album for “Lucifer on the Sofa,”

: The Austin band is up Best Rock Album for “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Black Pumas : The Austin band is up for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for “Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)”

: The Austin band is up for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for “Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)” Tobe Nwigwe : The actor, rapper and singer from Alief near Houston, is up for Best New Artist

: The actor, rapper and singer from Alief near Houston, is up for Best New Artist Post Malone : The Galveston rapper is up for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for “I Like You (A Happier Song) with Doja Cat

: The Galveston rapper is up for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for “I Like You (A Happier Song) with Doja Cat Kelly Clarkson : The Fort Worth singer up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “When Christmas Comes Around…”

: The Fort Worth singer up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “When Christmas Comes Around…” Norah Jones : The singer grew up in Grapevine, she’s up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

: The singer grew up in Grapevine, she’s up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “I Dream of Christmas (Extended) Miranda Lambert : The Longview Texas artist is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “In His Arms,” Best Country Duo or Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” with Luke Combs, Best Country Song for “If I Was a Cowboy,” Best Country Album for “Palomino,”

: The Longview Texas artist is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “In His Arms,” Best Country Duo or Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” with Luke Combs, Best Country Song for “If I Was a Cowboy,” Best Country Album for “Palomino,” Maren Morris : The Arlington born artist is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Circles Around This Town,” Best County Song for “Circles Around This Town,” Best Country Album for “Humble Quest”

: The Arlington born artist is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Circles Around This Town,” Best County Song for “Circles Around This Town,” Best Country Album for “Humble Quest” Willie Nelson : The Austin resident is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever,” Best County Song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Best Country Album for “A Beautiful Time,” Best Roots Gospel Album for “The Willie Nelson Family”

: The Austin resident is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever,” Best County Song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Best Country Album for “A Beautiful Time,” Best Roots Gospel Album for “The Willie Nelson Family” Cody Johnson : The Huntsville native is up for Best County Song for “‘Til You Can’t,”

: The Huntsville native is up for Best County Song for “‘Til You Can’t,” Asleep at the Wheel: The Austin band is up for Best Americana Performance for “There You Go Again” featuring Lyle Lovett

You can see the full list of more than 90 categories here.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.