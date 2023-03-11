AUSTIN (KXAN)– What musicians, bands and performers would you like to see in Austin? KXAN did a social media callout asking for your opinion, the answers did not disappoint.

There were a few artists in various genres people mentioned on Facebook that show Austin’s diverse taste in music.

One particular band mentioned in the social post officially made an announcement it was coming to Austin in a news release Tuesday.

KISS

Legendary rock band KISS will spend one of its final shows rocking out at Austin’s Moody Center, the band announced in its tour schedule.

KISS will kick off the North American leg of its final tour playing at the Moody Center on Oct. 29, per the schedule. The KISS Army presale is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT March 6, with a public sale slated to begin at 10 a.m. CT on March 10.

Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer

To stay on the topic with rock bands, in general, some other bands mentioned were Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

All three of those bands have the same lead vocalist, Maynard James Keenan.

As of late, Keenan’s focus has been with Tool. There have been hints dropped about a 2023 tour. However, there were no solid, immediate details, according to the Revolver Magazine website.

The only announced shows from Tool so far is their headlining appearances at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville May 21 and Ohio’s Sonic Temple May 25, according to the website.

Furthermore, Tool drummer Danny Carey said the band is planning a “big tour” that is set to go down later this fall, presumably in North America, the website said.

Adele

Another popular artist people agreed should come to Austin is Adele.

While it is not immediately clear if Adele planned to do a live tour in 2023, her residency in Las Vegas, Nevada continues through March, according to the Adele Tour 2023 website.

The residency is called “Weekends With Adele” and tickets are available on the website. Limited spots are available and run $2,000 per ticket and up, the website said.

Bruno Mars

Another well-known artist Austinites said they wish to see is Bruno Mars. Sadly, Mars will not make an appearance in Austin or Central Texas any time soon.

According to the Ticketmaster website, Mars will perform in Las Vegas beginning May 24 through June 3.

The official website for Mars also indicates he will have an additional show in September in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Maybe next year, Austin. Maybe next year. But if you feel the need to see Mars soon, tickets for Mars’ Las Vegas shows can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or the brunomars.com website.

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton was another artist Austin said they would like to see.

While Stapleton sadly does not have an Austin date available this year, he does have two other shows in Texas.

The first show is March 16 at RodeoHouston in Houston, according to Chris Stapleton’s website. Tickets for the area show range anywhere from $44 to $3,500 per ticket.

Additionally, Stapleton will perform at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. He will perform with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane, the website said. Tickets for the show range anywhere from $141 to $568+, according to the website.

Midland

Austinites should be excited for this one, because Midland has multiple Texas dates scheduled for 2023, including Austin.

According to the Midland official website, a total of four Texas dates are scheduled this year.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has a summer stadium tour this year. However, there are two Texas dates, and neither are in Austin.

“The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour” has various places Gaga will perform, including locations outside of the U.S., according to the Lady Gaga website.

The Dallas date is first and is scheduled for Aug. 25, the website said. Then, a Houston date is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Tickets are available on the website ladygaga.com/tour.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker’s 2023 tour does include a show March 26 at the Circuit of Americas in Del Valle, according to the Ticketmaster website.

If that’s cutting it too close for you to snag a ticket, Rucker has shows from March through the end of July.

For more information on dates of shows and ticket prices, visit the Ticketmaster website here.

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters announced they would make a return to touring after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to an article by Pitchfork.

Hawkins died in 2022 at the age of 50 in Bogota, Colombia. After that, the band canceled the remaining shows and did not return to the stage until playing Hawkins’ tribute shows later in 2022, Pitchfork said.

Sadly, the Foo Fighters do not have any Texas dates lined up for 2023. However, most shows are scheduled for U.S. tour dates.

To see tour dates in full, go to foofighters.com website.

Beyonce

Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” was a huge topic among her fans after the artist took to her Instagram announcing the tour in February.

Sadly, no dates were announced for Austin.

The world tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, before more stops in Europe, the U.K. and Canada. Stateside shows begin July 12, in Philadelphia, ahead of tour dates in cities including Nashville, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, Tampa and Los Angeles, among more than a dozen others. The final stop is currently scheduled on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

Beyonce’ is returning to her home state with shows in Dallas and Houston in September.

A list of all dates can be found at Beyoncé’s website.