DALLAS (KDAF) – The Dallas Holiday Parade is making its way to North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, this year and CW33 wants you to have all the info you need to make this year a success.

This year the parade will be on the first Saturday of December, Dec. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will last an hour and a half with a 30-minute Morning After special following the parade, sponsored by Home Marketing Services.

Officials say the parade route begins at Commerce and Houston streets.