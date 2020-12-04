Watch on KXAN: Katherine Ryan, Mack Brown’s daughter, to appear on Friday’s Jeopardy!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Katherine Ryan, daughter of former Texas Longhorns football coach Mack Brown, will appear on Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”.

Brown posted a photo of his daughter on the game show set to his Instagram account Thursday, and he wanted to make sure all his followers knew they need to tune in.

“Everybody make sure to watch @jeopardy on Friday when our brilliant daughter Katherine will be on the show. How cool is that? So excited for her,” the post said.

Brown coached the Longhorns for 16 years and compiled a 158-48 record with a 10-5 bowl record, including the 2005 Rose Bowl win over USC that gave the Longhorns the BCS national title.

He’s currently the head football coach at North Carolina.

Friday’s episode is one of the few left with its late host, Alex Trebek. Trebek succumbed to pancreatic cancer Nov. 8. He was 80 years old. The final episode of the game show with Trebek as the host will air Christmas Day.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, the show’s production company, plans to have multiple guest hosts on the show until a permanent one can be found. Ken Jennings, the show’s all-time wins leader and winner of the Greatest of All-Time tournament, will be the first to have the honor.

You can see Ryan on Friday’s airing of “Jeopardy!” at 4 p.m. on KXAN.