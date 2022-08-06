SANTA FE, N.M. (KXAN) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that the first season of “Walker: Independence,” a prequel to the CW series “Walker” filmed in Austin, began principal photography July in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Jared Padalecki, the actor who portrays Cordell Walker in the “Walker” series, was listed as a producer for the new series.

A synopsis for the series said it was set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered while on their journey out West, on her quest for revenge.

According to the NMFO, the series stars Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez and Lawrence Kao.

“The production will employ approximately 275 New Mexico crew members, over 14 New Mexico resident actors, and approximately 3,500 New Mexico background talent,” the NMFO said.

The Austin City Council recently voted to provide “Walker” $141,326 in incentives to continue filming in and around Austin.

KXAN has reached out to the city of Austin, The CW and NMFO for more details. This article will be updated if any statements are provided.