Tyler, The Creator added to ACL lineup after DaBaby’s departure

Tyler The Creator performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans will see a new headliner during the Sunday shows at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

ACL announced on social media Tuesday morning that the lineup will now include rapper Tyler, The Creator. This addition comes after ACL scrubbed DaBaby from its list of performers. The hip-hop artist lost his performance slots in Austin after making homophobic remarks at another festival earlier this month.

LINEUP UPDATE: @tylerthecreator has been added to this year’s festival, performing Sunday night of both weekends. Set times coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IqSmenu6Yo — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 10, 2021

ACL will share the exact times that Tyler, The Creator will perform soon.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, won best rap album at the Grammys in 2020 for his album “IGOR.” He released another album called “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” this year, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Tickets for both weekends of this year’s festival sold out in May in less than three hours, which organizers said happened in record time.