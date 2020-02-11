TV chef Rachael Ray releases her guide to Austin, her ‘second home’

TV chef and Food Network star Rachael Ray talks about her new cookbook in Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s pretty clear — Rachael Ray loves Austin.

The TV chef and talk-show host calls Austin her “second home,” and says it’s “one of the coolest places in the country” in an article on her magazine’s website.

But, of course, we all knew that second part.

Ray offers her “Guide to Austin” in the article, and it hits the usual places when it comes to food, drinks, shopping and overall good times.

Ray is a big fan of pitmaster Aaron Franklin, and rightfully so. The first two restaurants in her guide are his projects, Franklin BBQ and Loro. Franklin runs Loro with Tyson Cole, and Ray says that’s always the “first stop in town.”

She’s also a fan of Hopdoddy, ATX Cocina, Elizabeth Street Cafe, Waterloo Records, Jo’s Coffee (home of the “I love you so much” mural), BookPeople, The Saxon Pub and a lot more.

Check out her guide, and even she admits it’s just a partial list of all her favorite Austin places.