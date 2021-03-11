‘True consideration’: Matthew McConaughey hints at desire to run for governor again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He has said it before, and he said it again — Matthew McConaughey has, at the very least, an interest in running for Governor of Texas.

He previously expressed interest in November while on the Hugh Hewitt Show, and on Wednesday, he reiterated the position on a podcast hosted by the Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“It’s a true consideration,” he told The Balanced Voice host Rania Mankarious after she posed the question of a potential run for Texas’ top political office, even though she told him not to comment on it through a bit of laughter.

During the 35-minute conversation with Mankarious, McConaughey talked about his memoir called “Greenlights,” which he described as a collection of journals he wrote since he was 14 years old, and how he is approaching his leadership roles, whether it’s as a University of Texas at Austin professor or as a father — and what could be ahead.

“I’m looking into now, again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role?” he said. “What is my category in the next chapter of my life?”

Currently, McConaughey and his wife Camila are organizing a virtual benefit for those affected by February’s winter storms that pummeled the state and crippled power and water services through his Just Keep Livin Foundation. He said during the podcast he had to take care of some busted pipes after the storm and he recently lost water in his home.

He provides updates on the benefit through his Instagram page.