Tributes, performances galore at ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ awards

Daddy Yankee, left, and Marc Anthony perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on Feb. 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny topped Univision’s “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven wins on a night that included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Among the winners at Thursday’s show were pop singer Camilo and the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which took home five awards apiece. Karol G, Romeo Santos and Lenin Ramirez each won three awards.

Bad Bunny’s awards included the night’s top honor, artist of the year, as well as album of the year and best urban artist of the year. He did not attend the ceremony.

The performance packed show at Miami’s American Airlines Arena included performances by Selena Gomez and Luis Fonsi, who debuted his newest song, “Vacio.” The show, in its 33rd year, also included a tribute to salsa legend Johnny Pacheco, who died earlier this week at 85.

A total of 147 artists were nominated in 34 categories honoring various musical styles, including pop, urban, tropical and regional Mexican.

Marc Anthony joined reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and producer Sergio George to perform their song, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta.”

The show included the performance debuts of several new songs, including Anuel AA and Ozuna performing the songs “RD” and “Antes” from their “Los Dioses” album. CNCO also premiered their song “Tan Enamorados.”

Prince Royce joined the stage with Natti Natasha, who announced she was pregnant during the ceremony.