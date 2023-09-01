AUSTIN (KXAN) — After selling out tickets for his Nov. 21 show at the Moody Center in one day, another show for Travis Scott’s “Utopia The Circus Maximus” world tour has been added.

Due to the “overwhelming demand,” a second show was added for Nov. 22, the Moody Center posted on Instagram. Tickets went on sale for the show Friday.

The Houston-based rapper’s tour will be his first since the tragedy at Astroworld Festival nearly two years ago, where ten people died and dozens more were injured due to a crowd surge during his concert.

Scott announced the tour Tuesday, following the release of his new album ‘Utopia’ at the end of July.

According to a release from the Moody Center, several shows on the tour have sold out, and Scott has added additional dates in multiple cities because of the demand.

If you can’t catch the shows in Austin, the rapper will also perform two shows in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Oct. 17 and 18.