Topo Chico launches its version of ranch water, hits stores after ‘Dry January’

TEXAS (KXAN) — New year, new toast.

If you’ve been in Texas a while you’ve likely (responsibly) ordered a “ranch water.” It’s a signature mixed drink for thirsty Texans. The drink consists of tequila, lime juice and carbonated water. Most people use Topo Chico for the carbonated water, so it only makes sense that the company is launching its own version as a hard seltzer.

New Year, new kind of toast. Introducing Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer. Inspired by the classic Texas drink. There’s a new legend in town. Hit the link in bio to check out where it’s available. pic.twitter.com/1Y0TspEJhC — topochicohard (@topochicohard) January 4, 2022

“There’s no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water. Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, it’s only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can,” said Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The new drink will come in a single-flavor, 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans. It’s rolling out to nine states including Texas. The drink will be available in February to help those who observed “Dry January.”