TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

(KXAN/NBC) — Al Roker, the longtime TODAY Show weatherman, revealed that he has prostate cancer on Friday’s show.

Roker, 66, said doctors caught the cancer early, but that it’s “a little aggressive,” and he’s going to take some time off for treatment.

“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK,” he said.

Roker made it a point to publicly announce the diagnosis to raise awareness of prostate cancer. He wanted to spotlight the fact that 1 in 7 African American men, 1 in 9 men overall, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

He’s going to have surgery to remove his prostate next week.

Dr. Vincent Laudone, who will perform Roker’s surgery, said the cancer is confined to the prostate, and after talking over all the different options for treatment, he and Roker decided on surgery.