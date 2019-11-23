TODAY Show, Vera Wang honor military brides-to-be with dresses

(NBC) — November is Military Family Appreciation Month, and on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Today Show and Vera Wang gave military brides custom gowns to celebrate their big days.

Wang has styled brides for 30 years and has partnered with Brides Across America, a non-profit that gives weddings and wedding gowns to military personnel and first-responders.

Ten total brides were chosen, but four lucky brides — with their blessings — were able to surprise loved ones with their custom gown live on the Today Show.

Shakia Guest of Atlanta, Annie Taylor of Austin, and Ashley and Christy Simpkins of Tucson were each chosen to receive custom couture gowns, rings, invitations and more from designer Vera Wang and online wedding registry service, Zola.







Photos courtesy of: Kara Birnbaum of NBCUniversal

“You can’t help but see the sacrifice that these people make every day of their lives,” Wang said on the Today Show. “And for me, to be able to give back in some small way is just a privilege.”