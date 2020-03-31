Today is the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death; tribute concert in May postponed

AUSTIN (NBC News/KXAN) — Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano,” was gunned down by the president of her fan club 25 years ago today.

A Selena tribute concert scheduled for May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, featuring Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia AllStarz and others, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. There has not been a rescheduled date announced, but tickets bought for the May 9 show will be honored when the concert is rescheduled.

Marketed as her first English-language album, “Dreaming of You” was released in July 1995 after her death and sold more than 2.9 million copies in the United States. Worldwide, sales are estimated at 5 million.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and sold 175,000 units the first day it was released, then a record for a female vocalist.

It stayed atop the Latin music charts for nine months. She recorded four studio albums before “Dreaming of You.”

Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of Selena’s murder and is currently serving a life sentence. She is eligible for parole in 2025.