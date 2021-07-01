TikTok videos to get 3 times longer

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

(NEXSTAR) — TikTok videos are about to get quite a bit longer.

The video-sharing app will soon allow everyone to publish videos up to three minutes long, three times the current one-minute limit. The extension is expected to give creators more filming flexibility, lessening the need for multi-part posts.

“We often hear from creators that they’d love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools,” TikTok Product Manager Drew Kirchhoff said in a statement. “With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.”

Three-minute videos have reportedly been in testing since December. TikTok said some users “around the world” have been experimenting with the longer format, which will be available to everyone on the platform “over the coming weeks.”

TikTok said it will send out a notification to users once the new format is ready.

“With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds,” Kirchhoff said.

TikTok’s longer videos could put the platform on a more even footing with YouTube, which allows much longer videos.