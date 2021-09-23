‘Tiger King 2’: Netflix announces sequel to juggernaut true crime docuseries

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. The Oklahoma zoo, featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, suspended the exhibitor license for current-owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s officially happening: “Tiger King” is returning for a sequel.

Netflix announced Thursday that it will release “Tiger King 2” at some point later this year. The streaming service promised “more madness and mayhem” in the follow-up to the docuseries that debuted in March last year and became a cultural phenomenon.

Netflix released a few clips of “Tiger King 2” in a video promoting several upcoming documentaries. They included a shot of what appeared to be a prison interview with “Joe Exotic,” one of the central figures in the show. He’s currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Texas for his 2020 conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws.

Since “Tiger King” debuted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. 10th District Court ordered the resentencing of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, following his conviction in the murder-for-hire plot of his chief critic Carole Baskin. However, he will remain in custody until resentencing can be determined.

Additionally, federal authorities finished removing 68 big cats in May from the private zoo in Oklahoma that served as the center of the “Tiger King” saga. The U.S. Justice Department announced the seizure of federally-protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a federal complaint against Jeff Lowe and his wife, Lauren Lowe, who took over the zoo and moved it to a new location.

A clip shared by Netflix showed what appeared to be a raid with heavily-armed law enforcement captured during filming for “Tiger King 2.”