AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music legends are coming to Austin’s Moody Center this summer and tickets will be available later this week for two of the shows.

Kid Rock is bringing his “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour to Moody on June 23.

Presale tickets open Thursday at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Use the code: DOMAIN.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire bring their “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour to Moody on Aug. 29.

Presale tickets are available from 12 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Use the code: DOMAIN.

General tickets go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m.

Among the other groups playing at the Moody Center later in 2023: Duran Duran and KISS.