This was Austin’s top trending ‘near me’ Google search term in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It might not come as a surprise, but “covid vaccine” topped the list of Google’s trending “near me” search terms in Austin in 2021.

Google released its 21st annual “Year In Search” results earlier in December, and Austin’s top two trending “near me” search queries line up with Texas’. After “covid vaccine near me” following “covid testing near me” for both the state and its capital city, according to Google.

After that, Austinites wanted to know where to start the day with a good meal. Third on the search list was “breakfast near me,” followed by “hotels near me,” and then “movies near me.” Other trending near me Austin search terms were “car wash,” “urgent care,” “apartments,” “BBQ,” and “mall.”

Texans at large were also interested in movies, but they wanted to see them in theaters as the term “movie theaters near me” was the third most popular. Given February’s winter storm that knocked out power to much of the state for days, “power outage near me” came in fourth and “brunch near me,” was No. 5. Other near me terms were “bars,” “birria tacos,” “bowling,” “firewood,” and “covid booster shot.”

Google also tracked the top trending recipe search terms in Texas, and it’s not brisket or pecan pie. “pumpkin cheesecake” topped the chart, followed by “bread,” “brussel sprouts,” “chicken noodle soup,” and “recipes with ground beef.”