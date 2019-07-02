Things to do this 4th of July in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are a variety of events in and around Austin ranging this Independence Day, from the Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival to Willie Nelson’s 4thof July Picnic. Here are some of the places you can take your kids:

Red, White & Buda celebration:

There will be Patriotic Parade on Main Street in Buda at 8:30 a.m. The line-up will begin near old City Hall and will run through noon. Awards will be given for the best decorated bikes. Then after the parade, enjoy free activities in the greenbelt and in the public library. In the evening from 5-10 p.m., visit the Buda Sportsplex (310 Buda Sportsplex Drive) for food, entertainment and a fireworks show. For more information, visit their website here.

Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival:

Pflugerville will be celebrating with food, live music and fireworks for its annual celebration at the Pfield (1440 W. Pecan). The fun will begin at 5 p.m. with the debut of a larger kids area and food trucks. There will be live music from Suede and the Independence Day program ending with a fireworks show at 9:05 p.m. For more information, visit their website here.

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks:

Starting at 8:30 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores, H-E-B will be hosting their 43rdannual Austin Symphony July 4thcelebration. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform followed by a fireworks show. For more information, visit their website here.

July 4thFrontier Days Celebration:

The celebration in Round Rock will begin at 8 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. Activities will include, fireworks, a parade and much more. For more information, visit their website here.

Willie Nelson’s 4thof July Picnic:

An Austin tradition continues year with Willie Nelson’s annual 4thof July Picnic at the Circuit of The Americas’ Austin360 Amphitheater featuring music and fireworks. The gates will open at 11 a.m. and the music will start at 11:30 a.m. The all-day event will include performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Luke Combs and many others. For more information, visit their website here.