These are the weird Father’s Day gifts each state is buying this year

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Father’s Day, Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you want to buy dad something different for Father’s Day, one list has a lot of that.

The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.

A few states are looking for traditional dad stuff: In Alabama: fishing gear. Arkansas: cologne. Massachusetts: beer gift boxes. Michigan: personalized mugs and T-shirts. Oklahoma: hot sauce. Rhode Island: books. And West Virginia? Birkenstocks.

Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts: Hawaii: cold press juicers. Indiana: flavor-infusing water bottles. New York: plants. New Jersey: “random colorful things. And New Mexico, it’s “rustic, manly jewelry.”

And here are the most ODDBALL things others are buying: Dads in Connecticut are getting shorts with built-in underwear. In Idaho, pillows that look like sports jerseys. Kansas wants to give Dad pills allegedly providing “limitless brainpower.”

Maryland dads may be getting George Washington memorabilia. Tennessee kids are getting stuff from the Cracker Barrel store for their dads. In Utah, four-way volleyball sets. Virginia is looking for laser-engraved beef jerky.

And finally, in Texas: luxury toothpicks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss