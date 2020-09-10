These 12 toys are up for hall of fame induction, public vote open until Sept. 16

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to put your favorite toy where it rightfully belongs, America.

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced 12 finalists for the 2020 induction class with a variety of dolls, art, action figures, games and electronics that made a mark on their respective eras and gave kids (and adults) something to enjoy.

Voting is open at the Strong National Museum of Play’s website until Sept. 16 with the three top vote-getters will be on one ballot as the public’s choice, and they’ll join other choices from members of the national selection committee for final enshrinement consideration. The lucky inductees will be announced Nov. 5.

The dozen toys on the ballot are:

Baby Nancy

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Jenga

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe action figures

My Little Pony

Risk

Sidewalk chalk

Sorry!

Tamagotchi

Yahtzee

Voting is allowed once per day, and you can only vote for one of the 12 toys at a time.