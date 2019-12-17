The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest “Star War” trilogy might be drawing to a close, but newcomers Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie are hoping they'll become part of the ensemble of memorable characters introduced throughout the nine film Skywalker saga.

Russell is well-established, while Ackie is an actress on the rise. Both learned quickly about carrying the weight of heightened expectations as the new co-stars in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."