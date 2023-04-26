AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect a loud group singalong to “Mr. Brightside” at the Circuit of the Americas this fall, as The Killers will headline the first night at the Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix.

A tweet Wednesday morning confirmed the band will take the Germania Insurance Super Stage on Oct. 20. Organizers also announced the act that will follow The Killers on Oct. 21 is Queen with Adam Lambert.

Formula 1 tickets are now on sale through the COTA website. The event will last from Oct. 20-22 this year. A three-day general admission wristband comes with a cost of $475, according to the ticketing website, while a three-day parking pass is listed for up to $275.

The Killers, fronted by lead singer Brandon Flowers, are known for hit songs like the aforementioned “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me” and “When You Were Young.” The band released their latest album titled “Pressure Machine” in 2021.

Meanwhile, Queen’s vast song catalog includes the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga” and “We Are The Champions.” The band brought on Lambert, the well-known “American Idol” singer, in 2012 to take on the lead vocals from the late Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

Last year’s headliners for the Formula 1 race in Austin included Green Day and Ed Sheeran, while previous events drew the likes of Sir Elton John, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

The racing event always draws thousands of visitors to Austin. The crowds even led to a record travel day at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On the Monday following last year’s event, a record 43,177 passengers departed from the airport.

The track will undoubtedly bring some celebrity guests to Austin again. During the 2022 event, fans spotted Brad Pitt, Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal and Robin Thicke.