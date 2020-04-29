The First Dogs of Texas want to send your kid a birthday wish!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Would your kid like a birthday wish from some high-powered Texas pooches?

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be sending birthday cards to Texas children from Peaches and Pancake, the First Dogs of Texas.

Parents can make a request by filling out an online form birthday card will be sent to the provided address.

“The First Lady and I are excited to help celebrate birthdays of children who may have missed out on celebrating with friends and family due to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “We hope that these birthday cards from Peaches and Pancake will help children in Texas feel special on their special day.”